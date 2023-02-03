The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tributes Flow For Sydney Child Who Died In Hot Car, Father Released From Custody

Tributes Flow For Sydney Child Who Died In Hot Car, Father Released From Custody

The father of a three-year-old Sydney boy who died after being left alone in a hot car has been released from police custody.

The boy was unable to be revived after being found in the car on Railway Parade in Glenfield in the city's southwest on Thursday afternoon.

Police were told the child had been in the car throughout the day.

The vehicle's owner, the child's father, broke the car's window to retrieve the boy before sitting nearby wailing and banging his head, the ABC reported.

The 45-year-old man was later taken to Campbelltown Police Station to be interviewed.

On Friday, police told AAP the man had been released from custody while officers continued investigating the death.

Campbelltown, near Glenfield, hit a top temperature of 33.4C at 4.30pm Thursday, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone
NEXT STORY

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Advertisement

Related Articles

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Have you ever been rejected so badly that you decided to sue someone? Well, one man in Singapore has done just that.
Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

It’s not just bad driving that can cost you your licence; it’s also your pets!
South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) have appeared to make a play to steal the New Years test away from the SCG.
Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Beating out the likes of Tokyo and the Maldives, Sydney has landed in the top 10 for most Instagrammable cities in the world.
Every Episode Of Neighbours From 2012 Onwards To Be Uploaded To Amazon Prime Video

Every Episode Of Neighbours From 2012 Onwards To Be Uploaded To Amazon Prime Video

The iconic soap opera Neighbours will have cherished episodes uploaded to Amazon Prime Video on February 23.