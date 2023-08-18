Tributes Flow For Sir Michael Parkinson, Who Has Died Aged 88

Sir Michael became a familiar face on both the BBC and ITV with his intimate celebrity interviews, most notably on the BBC show Parkinson.

"After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family," a statement from his family said.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

The chat show host interviewed some of Hollywood's biggest names throughout his illustrious career - including Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergman.

Some of the celebrities he interviewed have paid tribute after his family announced he died "peacefully at home" on Wednesday.

"The genius of Parky was that unlike most people (and most of his guests, me included) he was always 100 per cent himself. On camera and off. 'Authentic' is the word I suppose. For one of the shows I was on with Robin Williams, a genius of unimaginable comic speed and brilliance. Now they're both gone. One should get used to the parade of people constantly falling off the edge, but frankly one doesn't. So long #parky." - comedian Stephen Fry via Instagram.

"He was so close to me. We were friends since we were youngsters, his father and my father worked down the mines together in Barnsley and we have been friends all of our lives. His friendship meant more to me than anything else. It meant so much to me. Our friendship, if I wanted any advice I would ring Parky up. He helped me in so many, many ways. There will never be a chat show host like Michael Parkinson. He was the best. There will never be anyone better than him in your lifetime, my lifetime or anyone else's lifetime." - former cricket umpire Dickie Bird in a statement.

"He was a Barnsley boy, like myself, and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and his family. We are all devastated here at Yorkshire and thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Sir Michael's family and friends at this sad time." - Yorkshire Cricket Club managing director of cricket Darren Gough in a statement.

"We'll never forget his brilliant interviews with Muhammad Ali, Dame Edna, Billy Connolly and, of course, 'that bloody emu'." - comedian and actor Matt Lucas.

"Michael arrived, chatted away to us, not a nerve in sight, when the band starting playing the theme tune. Michael paused, smiled and said 'They're playing my tune' and walked straight out and started the show. Lovely." - comedian Dara O Briain via Twitter.