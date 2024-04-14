Tributes Flow For New Mum Who Died In Bondi Attack

Good's family have released a statement confirming that her nine-month-old baby is recovering at Sydney Children's Hospital after undergoing surgery overnight.

Good, 38, died in hospital after she was stabbed by a 40-year-old man, now identified as Joel Cauchi.

Good is said to have thrown her baby to strangers and begged them for help after she and her daughter were attacked by the knife-wielding man.

A statement from Ms Good’s family thanked the public for their support.

“Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human and so much more,” the statement reads.

“We appreciate the well-wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl.”

The statement said the baby girl was doing well, after having undergone “hours of surgery yesterday”.

“We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children’s Hospital,” the statement said.

“We would also like to thank the New South Wales Police for their kindness and diligence in this tragedy and emergency services for getting our baby the care she needed as quickly as possible.

“To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not - words cannot express our gratitude.”

In their statement, The Good family said asked for the media to respect their privacy as they were “struggling to come to terms with what has occurred”, after media outlets published photos of the family without consent.

The image published by The Project has been supplied by the family.

Sky News Australia anchor Laura Jayes, described her friend as an “incredible person” who “had the world at her feet.”

Speaking to Sky News, Jayes said: “So many family and friends wanted to be at the hospital this afternoon, they had to take turns going in and out of the waiting room. Her baby went into surgery and her mum didn’t make it.”

“She was one of those all-rounders. She was an incredible athlete. She was so smart, so beautiful.

“She was just so excited to be a new mother, and all of that was ripped away in seconds here this afternoon. You want her baby to eventually know what an incredible mother her mum was.”

Hours before the attack, Good had posted a photo of her and her daughter to social media, captioning the post, “9 months out vs. 9 months in etc etc”.

Baby Harriet went into surgery at the Royal Children’s Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Bondi Rescue lifeguard Andy Reid told Seven’s Sunrise that he had known Ash Good. “She just wanted to be a mum, and she finally got given that opportunity, and now it’s been taken away from her,” Reid said.

Another friend of Good took to Facebook to remember her friend, writing that a “beautiful soul has been taken from us.

“My prayers go out to your child and family. You will be greatly missed,” he wrote.

“Fly high, angel,” another friend Diana Taranto, wrote on social media. “Brightest smile. Always with the kindest of words. A permanent glow. Remarkably grateful.”

The North Melbourne football club also extended their sympathies to the Good family, where Ashlee’s father Kerry Good played 74 games between 1977-83, and served as a director in the 1990’s.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to all those impacted by the awful events, especially to Ashlee’s partner Daniel Flanagan, Kerry and Dian, Ashlee’s mother Denise, and Ashlee’s extended family and friends,” said North Melbourne President Dr Sonja Hood.

“Kerry and his family are incredibly important people in our club’s history and we offer them our love and support through what is an unimaginably difficult time.”

The team will wear black armbands in the match against Geelong on Sunday afternoon.