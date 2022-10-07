Trend Of Partners Living Apart Takes Off As Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Lives Away From Travis Barker

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, but does it make the blended family grow closer?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker certainly think so after Kourtney revealed on the 'Not Skinny, Not Fat' podcast that the newly wedded couple still lives in separate homes with their children.

"I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," she explained. "We want our kids to also feel really comfortable, and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away."

With the two living so close, it gives the Hollywood couple the leisure of living separately while still getting to spend more time together.

Kardashian says the families still have Sunday dinner together each week and at the end of each day, Travis stops by - no matter what.

Bit weird to be married and still have to do the walk of shame every morning.

They aren't the only celebrity couple to embrace the separate lifestyle; Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk took a year before they moved in together. The arrangement was approved by her intimacy teacher "as a way of keeping their relationship fresh".

Apparently, a weekly date night just doesn't cut it for some Hollywood couples.

While living separately does make it easier to manage relational friction, it is a luxury that those in certain tax brackets can more easily afford.

With costs of living going up, who has the money for two rents, two electricity bills, and two Paramount Plus accounts?

However, it does pose an interesting idea for bickering couples - perhaps getting a bit of space may be exactly what you and your partner need.

Even if you have to remember to take out two sets of bins on bin day.