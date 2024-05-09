The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Travis Kelce Lands Starring Role In New American Horror Story Season

Travis Kelce Lands Starring Role In New American Horror Story Season

NFL star Travis Kelce says he is "stepping into new territory" by taking on his first major acting role.

Kelce, who has found global fame as the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, will star in the upcoming series Grotesquerie by super-producer Ryan Murphy.

He will star opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B Vance and British star Lesley Manville in the new horror drama, due to be released later this year.

Nash-Betts shared a video on Instagram in which she says: "Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie ..."

Kelce then appears in the frame and says: "Stepping into new territory with Niecy."

She captioned the video: "This is what happens when winners link up!!? @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!"

Nash-Betts recently won an Emmy for another Murphy series, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, while Kelce won a third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Kelce has continued making a foray into Hollywood since embarking on his high-profile relationship with Swift.

He hosted the US sketch show Saturday Night Live in March 2023, which was a test of his comedy acting chops, and previously experimented with reality TV with his dating series Catching Kelce in 2016.

He was also recently announced as the host of the quiz show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? Murphy is best known as the creative powerhouse behind shows such as American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Glee, Pose, Nip/Tuck and Dahmer.

He has become well known for casting high-profile stars who are not actors in his shows, giving parts in American Horror Story to singers Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks, model Naomi Campbell and reality star Kim Kardashian.

With AAP.

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper
NEXT STORY

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

Advertisement

Related Articles

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

Details have been revealed about a new comedy series that will take place in the same universe as ‘The Office’.
Fury As NSW Private School Swaps Mother's Day Stall For 'Family Gift Stall'

Fury As NSW Private School Swaps Mother's Day Stall For 'Family Gift Stall'

Hunter Valley Grammar have renamed their Mother’s Day stall to the Family Gift Stall to support students without a mother at home, although not everyone in the school community is behind the idea.
How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

A TikToker recently revealed that you can spot people of different generations by the way they type on their smartphones.
Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

A woman took to the internet to share her confusion after she discovered that her ex-boyfriend named her newborn baby girl after her.
LinkedIn Influencer Uses Engagement Post To Talk About Business Sales

LinkedIn Influencer Uses Engagement Post To Talk About Business Sales

A LinkedIn influencer has been trolled mercilessly online after using his proposal to his girlfriend as a lesson on business-to-business sales.