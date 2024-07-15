The Project

Travis Bazzana Becomes First Aussie To Go As The Top MLB Draft Pick

Travis Bazzana has made Australian sporting history, recruited with the No.1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

Bazzana, from Sydney, is not only the first Australian top draft pick, but the first Aussie to go in the first round of the draft.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Monday morning (AEST) that the Cleveland Guardians had chosen the second base, currently playing for Oregon State University.

There was no doubt that Bazzana would be recruited in the top five picks.

"It means a lot, it's hard to put into words, but it means everything," Baseball Australia chief executive Glenn Williams told ESPN from Oregon.

"I'm just stoked to be with the people that I am, right here, right now."

Bazzana, who also played cricket growing up in Sydney, said he wants to raise baseball's profile in Australia through his career.

"I see a lot of opportunity - an opportunity to make an impact on a lot of (baseballers) and just people back home in Australia, hopefully change the narrative for the sport," Bazzana said.

"While baseball classics and Olympics are something I want to see on the cards ... I just want to give belief to players back home that (they) can go do great things in the US and pursue a major league dream.

"Hopefully, this is a step towards that."

With AAP.

