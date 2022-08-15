The Project

Travellers Once Again Hit With Major Delays At Sydney Airport

Chaos at Sydney Airport this morning as travellers faced lengthy queues that spilled outside the terminal.

Sydney Airport has once again hit travellers with lengthy delays on Monday morning, with domestic check-in queues snaking out of the terminal.

According to Nine News, a spokesperson for the airport said that staff shortages were to blame for the lengthy wait times.

"Our security contractor has had significant staff sick leave today, meaning some security screening lanes were not able to be opened," a spokesperson for Sydney Airport said.

"We have customer service staff on the ground bringing passengers forward according to flight priority.

"We are sorry about the disruption, and we are working hard to get everyone on their way."

Passengers said they waited for up to an hour outside the airport just to get to the security line.

Chief executive at Sydney Airport, Geoff Culburt, warned that the delays would continue for “a while longer”.

“This is the tightest labour market that we’ve seen in 40 years,” he said.

“We’ve got 5,000 jobs that we need to fill and that’s going to take time.”

