Traveller Who Booked "Room With A View" Stunned To Find Livestream Of View On TV Instead

Young Kiwi traveller Miriam Moore thought she had secured a fantastic deal after finding a budget hotel that showcased its incredible views of Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown, NZ.

Upon her arrival at the hotel, Moore quickly discovered there was a vital piece of information the hotel left out of the room's description.

While Moore had a view of the lake, the "view" was live-streamed from the hotel's rooftop on the room's TV.

"We booked a room with a view in Queenstown, and it was a LIVESTREAM of the view from the top floor," Miriam jokingly wrote in a tweet.

Moore said she had booked the room on the promise of a "mountain view, lake view, city view", she told the NZ Herald.

"There WAS a view of the back road, so fair play to them I guess," Moore added.

Although the view was quite a shock, Moore just "had to laugh" at the whole experience.

"It was affordable, and we were hardly in the room. We were out enjoying Queenstown," she said.