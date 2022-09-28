The Project

Traveller Who Booked "Room With A View" Stunned To Find Livestream Of View On TV Instead

A budget hotel in Queenstown, NZ, has been roasted on social media after offering "rooms with a view", but instead, the "view" was a live stream from the roof.

Young Kiwi traveller Miriam Moore thought she had secured a fantastic deal after finding a budget hotel that showcased its incredible views of Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown, NZ.   

   

Upon her arrival at the hotel, Moore quickly discovered there was a vital piece of information the hotel left out of the room's description.   

   

While Moore had a view of the lake, the "view" was live-streamed from the hotel's rooftop on the room's TV.   

   

"We booked a room with a view in Queenstown, and it was a LIVESTREAM of the view from the top floor," Miriam jokingly wrote in a tweet.   

   

   

Moore said she had booked the room on the promise of a "mountain view, lake view, city view", she told the NZ Herald.   

   

"There WAS a view of the back road, so fair play to them I guess," Moore added.   

   

Although the view was quite a shock, Moore just "had to laugh" at the whole experience.   

   

"It was affordable, and we were hardly in the room. We were out enjoying Queenstown," she said.

