Traveller Cops Huge Fine For Bringing Chicken & Pork Combo Lunch In Luggage

A traveller was hit with a hefty fine of NT$200,000 (AU$9,369) fine after attempting to bring a roast chicken and pork combo lunch from Hong Kong to Taiwan.

A sniffer dog had alerted border security officers to the combo lunch brought in by an Indonesian national who had flown into Taipei from Hong Kong on April 30.

The Taiwanese Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency took to social media to share the findings.

Because the traveller was unable to pay the hefty fine, he was immediately deported. The Indonesian national will need to pay the fine before being allowed to visit Taiwan.

Taiwan hands out the NT$200,000 fine on first-time offenders who bring in pork products from countries affected by African swine fever (ASF). This was implemented after an outbreak in China in 2018.

Taiwan has been fortunate to avoid an outbreak of the disease.

Other countries that have been hit with an ASF outbreak include Mongolia, Vietnam, Cambodia, North Korea, Myanmar, The Philippines, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Bhutan, Thailand, Nepal, Singapore and Bangladesh.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has said ASF has had devastating effects on countries, resulting in massive losses in pig populations and major economic consequences.

"The virus is highly resistant in the environment, meaning that it can survive on clothes, boots, wheels, and other materials. It can also survive in various pork products, such as ham, sausages or bacon."

In Australia, travellers who provide false or misleading information or knowingly fail to declare high-risk goods, including pork and other meat products, can be hit with a fine of up to $6,260.

