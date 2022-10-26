Travel Expert Reveals Why You Should Always Choose The ‘Worst’ Seat On The Plane

Anyone who has travelled overseas from Australia knows just how uncomfortable these flights can be.

One of the worst experiences you can have on a long flight is being stuck with an annoying passenger behind you who endlessly taps their entertainment screen, constantly moving your seat or ‘accidentally’ kicking at your back.

But, there is a solution – apparently. One frequent flyer has revealed the best way to always avoid those annoying passengers for a much more relaxing time.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just by upgrading your seat to a better area (though of course we’re sure that would be far more luxurious).

Travel blogger John Burfitt shared that the best seat to choose is indeed what many consider the worst, the window seat at the back of the plane, right near to the toilets.

John, sharing his travel advice to Escape, revealing that after one nightmare trip where the passenger behind him constantly kicked his seat, he vowed to never have the same experience again.

"In that instant, I decided the back row would be the only place I would sit on a long flight from now on," he wrote.

"Sure enough, on my next flight, I booked into the back row of the cabin and, even better, my seat was the one right next to the window.

"As I nestled into that corner, I discovered what true airline love is about. I had just found the best seat on the plane."

John explains he’s finally discovered “true airline love”.

“It’s impossible for anyone to kick the back of your seat. You are tucked away, so you will also never get king hit by a flight attendant wielding a trolley, be bumped by passing passengers or have them grab your seat as they pass,” he explains.

“And when you want to sleep, lean into the corner against the wall and doze off.”

Would you pick the “worst” seat on a plane?

