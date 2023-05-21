‘Traumatised’ Orca Could Be Teaching Other Killer Whales To Attack Boats

Dozens of orca attacks have taken place in the Strait of Gibraltar over the last few years, and experts now believe one traumatised whale could have started it all.

Marine mammal expert Dr Vanessa Pirotta said it’s likely the whales “definitely know what they are doing”.

“Researchers have published a preliminary study just showing that they’re attacking more sail boats than motorised boats,” she said.

Dr Pirotta said there could be up to nine orcas who are attacking boats in the area.

“They’re very intelligent, they’re able to teach each other how to hunt,” she said.

“This is just an example of something that might be happening going forward or maybe this is just in vogue right now.”