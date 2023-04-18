The Project

Transgender Basketballer Lexi Rodgers Not Allowed To Play In Women's Competition, Basketball Australia Rules

Transgender basketballer Lexi Rodgers has been denied her request to play in the women's NBL1 competition.

Her request to play in the lower-tier competition was denied after Basketball Australia (BA) reviewed the request.

Rodgers had applied to play for the Kilsyth Cobras, but a panel was formed to make a ruling on her eligibility.

A statement from BA after the review said the "eligibility of prospective elite level transgender athletes" was decided on "a case-by-case basis, accounting for and balancing a range of factors".

"As the governing body, we acknowledge we're still on a path of education and understanding. To aid us in developing our framework, Lexi will provide feedback and advice from her experiences," BA said in the statement.

"The balance of inclusivity, fairness and the competitive nature of the sport will always be a complex area to navigate, and we thank those involved who have maintained integrity and respect throughout the process."

Rodgers said this would not be the end of her quest to play in women's basketball.

"Basketball is one of the great loves of my life," Rodgers said in an Instagram post following the decision.

"Like so many people who play every week across the country, the basketball court is where I feel safe, where I feel free, and where I feel I belong. As an athlete, this passion and love for the game motivated me to play to the best of my abilities against the toughest competitors at the highest levels."

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me as I have sought to participate in the NBL1 this season.

"The backing of the players, coaches, my club and grassroots members has been overwhelming. I am so grateful for their desire to have me as part of their community."

Image: Lexi Rodgers/Instagram

