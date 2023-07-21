The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Trailer For The New Season of American Horror Story Gives First Look At Kim Kardashian’s Character

Trailer For The New Season of American Horror Story Gives First Look At Kim Kardashian’s Character

We’ve been given our first glimpse at Kim Kardashian in the season of American Horror Story: Delicate.

The trailer has been released for Season 12 of the show, and features Kardashian looking her creepy-best.

Kardashian is shown cradling a baby while wearing a black gown and with white hair, all while a creepy rendition of ‘Rock-A-Bye Baby’ plays in the background to really up the ‘ick’ factor.

The trailer also features Emma Roberts and Cara Delevigne who also star in the show.

This season of American Horror Story is based on Danielle Valentine’s new novel “Delicate Condition’, and will be released on August 1.

The story follows Anna Alcott who is “convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says,” according to Amazon’s description of the book.

Kardashian told Variety earlier this year that she had been taking acting lessons to prepare for the role.

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” she said.

"I like to challenge myself.

"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow.

“I'm so excited for the experience."

Image: FX/Youtube

Fans Of Espresso Martinis Can Enjoy A “Unique Depth” By Adding Cheese
NEXT STORY

Fans Of Espresso Martinis Can Enjoy A “Unique Depth” By Adding Cheese

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Fans Of Espresso Martinis Can Enjoy A “Unique Depth” By Adding Cheese

    Fans Of Espresso Martinis Can Enjoy A “Unique Depth” By Adding Cheese

    For those who enjoy espresso martinis, there is now a new way to enjoy the famous drink, and that is by adding parmesan cheese.
    Man Who Stole 200,000 Creme Eggs Sentenced To 18 Months In Jail

    Man Who Stole 200,000 Creme Eggs Sentenced To 18 Months In Jail

    A man who stole 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs has been jailed for 18 months.
    King Charles To Get A Huge Pay Rise As UK Increases Funding In Monarchy By 45%

    King Charles To Get A Huge Pay Rise As UK Increases Funding In Monarchy By 45%

    Having been in the job for less than 12 months, King Charles III is about to receive a massive pay rise amid news of a government plan to increase public funding of the monarchy by 45%.
    L’Oreal Has Released A Makeup Filter For Microsoft Teams For Those Unexpected Video Meetings

    L’Oreal Has Released A Makeup Filter For Microsoft Teams For Those Unexpected Video Meetings

    For those working from home, L'Oreal subsidiary ModiFace has the perfect solution for Microsoft Teams meetings that will mean you will always look your best if you get called into an unscheduled meeting.
    Daniel Ricciardo Ready And Raring To Go For Return To Formula One

    Daniel Ricciardo Ready And Raring To Go For Return To Formula One

    A smiling Daniel Ricciardo said he was refreshed and ready to go for a Formula One comeback with AlphaTauri at the Hungarian Grand Prix that he hopes will lead to a dream return to dominant champions Red Bull.