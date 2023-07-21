Trailer For The New Season of American Horror Story Gives First Look At Kim Kardashian’s Character

The trailer has been released for Season 12 of the show, and features Kardashian looking her creepy-best.

Kardashian is shown cradling a baby while wearing a black gown and with white hair, all while a creepy rendition of ‘Rock-A-Bye Baby’ plays in the background to really up the ‘ick’ factor.

The trailer also features Emma Roberts and Cara Delevigne who also star in the show.

This season of American Horror Story is based on Danielle Valentine’s new novel “Delicate Condition’, and will be released on August 1.

The story follows Anna Alcott who is “convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says,” according to Amazon’s description of the book.

Kardashian told Variety earlier this year that she had been taking acting lessons to prepare for the role.

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” she said.

"I like to challenge myself.

“I'm so excited for the experience."

Image: FX/Youtube