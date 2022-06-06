Tradies Could Be Told To Stop Working If It's Too Cold... And If It's Too hot.

Perhaps the best part of school life was the 'extreme heat days' rule. The precise stipulations of this rule varied between schools, but generally, the idea was that if the temperature hit 38C degrees or above, kids were allowed to go home. Presumably, the purpose of the rule was to stop the school nurse from being inundated with dehydrated, fainting children and also because, even if a school did have air conditioning, it would be cheaper just to send the kids home than to turn them all on.

If you never benefited from the extreme heat rule at school, it's possible you might benefit from the opposite rule if you are currently working as a tradie. As a cold snap hits the eastern states, it is expected that temperatures might plummet to as low as 1C degree. If that is to occur, according to guidelines from the Victorian Trades Hall Council, outdoor workers are to be "stood by on full pay".

It's worth noting that tradies are not the only people who work outdoors. If the temperature gets that low, it could also mean that parking inspectors are required to take the day off too. In which case, it should be pretty easy to find a park because no one is going to be policing those loading zones.

According to the OHS guidelines, tradies must receive half-hour breaks every hour when temperatures are between 1C - 4C degrees, 20-minute breaks every hour when temperatures are between 7C - 4C degrees and ten minute breaks every hour when it's between 9C - 7C. In addition, employers must provide shelter to their workers so that they can get a break from the cold, according to Safe Work Australia.

Of course, this does raise the very critical question: are these temperatures determined by the actual temperature or the 'feels like' temperature? For example, if the BOM app says that the actual temperature is 10C degrees, then workers would not be entitled to longer breaks. However, if the 'feels like' temperature is actually 3C degrees and that's the one to be guided by, then workers would be entitled to a 20-minute break every hour, which is a pretty big difference.

It certainly has been a strange couple of years for tradies. During the pandemic, they were one of the few professions allowed to continue working because most of their work was done outside, so the risk of transmission was low. But, now they're being told that they need to stop working because their work is outside because it might be too cold. Perhaps tradies just need to do what Dan Andrews did every day during the pandemic; rock up to work in a North Face jacket.

The good news for tradies is that as the climate becomes more and more erratic, we're more likely to see temperatures become either extremely cold or extremely hot. If they already have an extreme cold rule, tradies just need an extreme heat rule to get some days off in summer too. Damn, this writer should've been a tradie.