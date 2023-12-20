Tradie’s Considerate Act At Subway Restaurant Garners Praise

A Reddit user snapped a picture of the mud-covered boots outside the restaurant in Oxley, Queensland.

“Highly respect the tradie who took off his dirty boots before heading into Subway,” the Reddit post read.

“I work in a workwear and safety shop, I give a sneaky discount to those tradies who take their dirty boots off,” one person commented.

“I have to vacuum the floor after the filthy buggers who trample dirt and mud all through my shop, so I reward the good ones who are respectful.”

“I would hire this guy because he knows how to care about people who like things clean,” another said.

“Not too many positive posts about Tradies on Reddit! That bloke has been raised right,” one person added, while another said, “Oh my God - tradies who do this! Angels in hi-vis.”

Some tradies shared that they did the same. “Part of my job has me going into people’s houses - I take my shoes off before entry, and I carry a towel and wipe the floor as I leave if it’s been raining and I’m wet.”

“This is really common in small towns, I see it pretty often, especially in winter. It’s usually either farmers or tradies,” another said.