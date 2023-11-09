Tracy Chapman Wins Song Of The Year For 'Fast Car', 35 Years After It's Release Thanks To Luke Combs Cover

‘Fast Car’ peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release more than 30 years ago and was nominated for three Grammys at the time.

However, it has got a second wind in recent months after singer Luke Combs released a cover of the song in April, peaking at Number 2 on the Hot 100 charts and winning Single of the Year at the CMAs in Nashville.

Chapman released a statement for the awards saying; t's truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of 'Fast Car.'"

Combs said ‘Fast Car’ was his favourite song in his acceptance speech for Single of the Year.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the best songs of all time," he said. "Never intended for that – I just recorded it because I love this song so much. It's meant so much to me throughout my entire life. It's the first favorite song I ever had from the time I was four years old."