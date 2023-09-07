Track Featuring AI-Generated Facsimiles Of Drake And The Weeknd Submitted For Grammy

Is music dead? Not yet, but if the track gets nominated, it may very well be on its way there.

The song was created by the mysterious Ghostwriter, who wrote the lyrics but used computer-generated vocal performances. Despite featuring Drake and The Weeknd, neither of them had anything to do with the track.

It went viral in April, and it has been submitted for best rap song and song of the year - awards that are given to a song's writers, as opposed to its performers.

According to Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr. in an interview with The New York Times, "it's absolutely eligible because it was written by a human."

Well, so was "Who Let The Dogs Out" but it doesn't mean that should have been eligible.

Mason clarified the Academy's new rules on AI earlier this year, telling Variety, "We're not going to be giving a nomination or an award to an AI computer or someone who just prompted AI. That's the distinction that we're trying to make. It's the human award highlighting excellence, driven by human creativity."

It's good to know that Chat GPT won't be getting a Grammy nomination any time soon.

However, even though it may be eligible from a creative standpoint, Grammy rules require that songs be available nationwide via brick-and-mortar stores, third-party online retailers and/or streaming services.

"Heart on My Sleeve" initially popped up on YouTube and streaming services, but disappeared as Universal Music apparently sent takedown notices. It's been re-uploaded by unofficial third parties, but the copyright issues may impinge on its Grammy bid.

Well… fingers crossed it does!