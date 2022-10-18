The Project

Toyota Drivers Set To Be Included In $1 Billion Payout After Car Company Was Fined For Hiding Emissions

Up to half a million Aussie Toyota owners could be represented in a class-action lawsuit lodged in Victoria's Supreme Court on Monday by Maddens Lawyers.

The lead lawyer of the case stated the company could be forced to pay up to $1 billion in fines.

The case alleges Toyota used 'defeat devices' to hide their vehicle emissions and evade standards.

Some of the vehicle models included are Toyota Hi-Lux, LandCruiser, RAV4, Prado, Fortuner, Granvia and HiAce.

The case will extend as far back to 2016, with both new and second-hand Toyota vehicles to be included in the case.

A Maddens Lawyers spokesperson stated: "The class action alleges that some diesel engines developed by Toyota … include design elements which tamper with the vehicle's emissions control system in order to enhance the car's performance.

"DDD are employed to ensure vehicles, when operating under specific emissions testing conditions, perform in a way that will satisfy the requirements of the emissions tests.''

"It is claimed the emissions control system performs differently in test conditions compared to on-road conditions, resulting in Toyota cars passing regulatory testing but then emitting unlawfully high levels of nitrogen oxide when on the road.''

"The same vehicle, when operating under real-world conditions, will then produce dramatically more emissions in order to maximise power and engine performance." they said.''

However, Toyota has said it would "rigorously" defend the class action.

"Toyota Australia stands by its reporting, monitoring and evaluation standards in relation to the emissions for all its vehicles," a Toyota spokesperson said.

