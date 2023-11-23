Toy Story 5 Likely On The Way As Disney Contacts Tim Allen About Playing Buzz Again

Appearing on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday, Allen confirmed the previously announced Toy Story sequel, and told host Jimmy Fallon that he had been approached about the project.

​​“Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on,” Allen said. “They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles. They’re not saying anything about it…You wonder if four was too many. Is five going to be too much?”

Allen continued, “According to the scuttlebutts, the writer that’s doing it wrote one of the better ones and said, ‘If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t do it.’ It could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.”

The most recent instalment of the franchise, Toy Story 4, was released in 2019 and set a record at the time for the biggest animated film launch worldwide, with an opening of $244.5 million.