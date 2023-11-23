The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Toy Story 5 Likely On The Way As Disney Contacts Tim Allen About Playing Buzz Again

Toy Story 5 Likely On The Way As Disney Contacts Tim Allen About Playing Buzz Again

Tim Allen has revealed that Disney has reached out to him and Tom Hanks about reprising their beloved characters, Buzz and Woody, in Toy Story 5.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday, Allen confirmed the previously announced Toy Story sequel, and told host Jimmy Fallon that he had been approached about the project.

​​“Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on,” Allen said. “They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles. They’re not saying anything about it…You wonder if four was too many. Is five going to be too much?”

Allen continued, “According to the scuttlebutts, the writer that’s doing it wrote one of the better ones and said, ‘If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t do it.’ It could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.”

The most recent instalment of the franchise, Toy Story 4, was released in 2019 and set a record at the time for the biggest animated film launch worldwide, with an opening of $244.5 million. 

Poll Reveals We Hate The Words' Amazeballs' and 'Lolz' More Than Most
NEXT STORY

Poll Reveals We Hate The Words' Amazeballs' and 'Lolz' More Than Most

Advertisement

Related Articles

Poll Reveals We Hate The Words' Amazeballs' and 'Lolz' More Than Most

Poll Reveals We Hate The Words' Amazeballs' and 'Lolz' More Than Most

Let's talk about those annoying words we all hate that somehow creep into our vocabulary. Oh I do love a hate list, this is going to be amazeballs!
Buckingham Palace Tourists Treated To Gangnam Style Played By Guards

Buckingham Palace Tourists Treated To Gangnam Style Played By Guards

Tourists outside Buckingham Palace were treated to an unexpected changing of the guard, with the band of coldstream guards playing K-Pop hits Gangnam Style and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by Blackpink in honour of the visiting President.
Royal Australian Mint Releases Coin To Commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, And The Price Has Already Skyrocketed

Royal Australian Mint Releases Coin To Commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, And The Price Has Already Skyrocketed

The Royal Australian Mint has released a 50c coin to commemorate the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Hollywood Actor Jamie Foxx Accused Of Sexual Assault

Hollywood Actor Jamie Foxx Accused Of Sexual Assault

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexual assault while at a New York rooftop lounge eight years ago.
Queensland Brewery Advertises Job For 'Chief Beer Tasting Officer'

Queensland Brewery Advertises Job For 'Chief Beer Tasting Officer'

A Queensland brewery is offering the tastiest job around, an official beer taster.