Toy Story 5 Is Coming, And Best Buds Woody & Buzz Are Back

The fifth instalment in the Toy Story series is set to see the return of fan favourites and best friends Woody and Buzz, according to Disney Pixar.

CCO Pete Docter has provided fans with an update on the future of the toy sheriff and space ranger.

He said to Variety, "We have another Toy Story, so Woody and Buzz are back."

"And we have a few other projects, but it's always a balance."

Following the movie's initial announcement back in February, many fans were unsure as to whether Woody would return after the ending of Toy Story 4, which saw him leave the group for Bo Peep.

The ending of the fourth film left many in shock, including Hanks himself. 

"I actually had a transcendental moment of going back to 1991 when we started all of this. I was in the same room, with the same engineers, the same people, and I had to take a moment to collect myself," Hanks said.

Though Tom Hanks is yet to confirm he'll be returning, his co-star Tim Allen confirmed he would.

As reported by Sky News, the actor wrote on Twitter: "See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!"

A release date for the movie is yet to be released.

