Toy Libraries Popping Up At Aussie Beaches

A new trend at Aussie beaches will come in handy the next time you forget your kid's bucket and spade, with toy libraries popping up on local beaches.

Taking your kids to the beach is a great summertime activity. It's free, it's fun, and you only get stung by a jellyfish half the time. But you need to be prepared; you don't want to forget your towel, sunscreen, or metal detector. 

You often see families with a large foldable beach trolley just to fit all the stuff needed to make a trip to the seaside a successful one. But no matter how hard you try, you'll always forget something. 

That could all be about to change as toy libraries become more and more popular at Aussie beaches. Stephen Mullighan, a South Australian MP, shared some images on Facebook of two beaches featuring a toy library, one at Henley Beach and another at Semaphore Beach. 

The post was liked 2.8 thousand times and had a lot of positive comments from people recommending other local beaches with toy libraries. 

 The library had the usual buckets and spades, as well as trucks, tractors, and all sorts of stuff that can make playing in the sand fun for the kiddies. 

These toys aren't to be taken home; the idea is to borrow the plaything just for the duration of your coastal expedition and then return them afterwards. 

But why stop there? We could have a whole bunch of handy community libraries at the beach. How about communal sunscreen, free thongs, or hats? 

Pretty soon, you won't need to bring anything to the beach; it'll all be there waiting for you. 

