Townsville Mayor Calls For triple j To Stop Its Sponsorship With Groovin The Moo After Festival Pulled Out Of North Queensland

The mayor of Townsville has joined the petition asking triple j to withdraw its support of Groovin the Moo.

The annual musical festival takes place in regional centres across Australia each year. Between 2008 and 2019, the festival visited Townsville, attracting up to 20,000 revellers.

But organisers have moved Groovin the Moo from north Queensland to the Sunshine Coast, due to costs and logistical reasons.

But Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill has hit back at the festival, questioning how it can continue to call itself a regional festival when many of its venues are “hardly regional”.

"Three of the stops, Wayville in Adelaide, Canberra and the Sunshine Coast can hardly be considered regional," she said.

"Let's face it, the Sunshine Coast is an outer suburb of Brisbane."

Mayor Hill said the decision questioned whether the ABC was committed to northern Queensland.

"As Groovin the Moo is sponsored by triple j, owned by the Australian government, one has to question the commitment of the national broadcaster to northern Australia," Ms Hill said.

"The tyranny of distance kills us for events. You shouldn't have to live in Brisbane for liveability. We can't make it a liveable place if we don't have some events.

"That's why triple j supporting events in the outer suburbs of Brisbane [doesn't] go down well for us in regional Queensland.

The ABC reported triple j said in a statement it had a “deep commitment” to servicing audiences outside the major capital cities and in regional Australia.

It also added triple j had sponsored a number of events in Townsville in 2022.

