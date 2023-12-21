The Project

Town Near Perth Forced To Flee Into Ocean As Fires Rage Nearby

Residents of Lancelin, a fishing and tourist town, have been told to flee to the ocean as an out-of-control fire barrels towards them.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive," WA's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said in a statement, noting Lancelin Road, north of Perth, was closed.

"If the way is clear, leave now toward the Lancelin Jetty.

"Do not wait and see; leaving at the last minute could put your life in danger."

The unpredictable fire is burning northwest towards the townsite, 126 kilometres north of Perth.

Locals have been told to close all windows and doors as they leave, turn off evaporative air conditioners and try and keep water running as they leave.

Those who can't leave have been told to shelter in their homes in the room furthest from the fire front in a room with two exits and water, such as a kitchen or laundry

Lancelin is one of several towns issued with bushfire warnings on Wednesday.

DFES issued warnings that lives and properties are under threat across the Wheatbelt in parts of Toodyay, Coondle and Julimar, about 100 kilometres northeast of Perth.

With AAP.

