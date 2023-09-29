Town Bans Influencers From Visiting Photogenic Seasonal Foliage

Pomfret in Vermont, USA, is a beautiful town filled with green hills, narrow winding roads and giant trees, which is #perf for social media photo backgrounds.

Each Autumn, when the giant trees turn from green to bright red and orange, the influencers flock to Pomfret to get the perfect shot of them looking #adorable.

The town has a population of only 916 residents, but it attracts over 13 million tourists each year.

Whilst the locals understand that the tourists are great for their small businesses, they have had enough.

They are sick and tired of their quaint roads being jammed with cars filled with lip-glossed tyrants, as well as their properties being disrespected.

It has been reported that many influencers are barging onto private properties, setting up tripods and spending hours posing in front of their phones.

One local reported that an influencer urinated on her garden shed, which is considered #rude no matter where you’re from.

In order to get rid of these pests, Pomfret has closed the roads that attract the most attention from tourists for all of Autumn.

For influencers desperate to get their photo taken there, this news is #devastating.