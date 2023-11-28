The Project

Tourists Urged To Be Careful As France Bans Smoking On All Beaches

France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of an anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister.

Tobacco products cause 75,000 avoidable deaths a year in France, Minister of Health and Prevention Aurélien Rousseau said on BFM television.

The government will introduce legislation at the start of next year to enlarge the scope of places where fines can be levied for smoking, he said.

"Beaches, parks, around schools - lots of places had started these experiments and now, it's true, we're heading to a general rule to show our determination," he said.

Legislators also intend to outlaw single-use disposable e-cigarettes, with an initial vote on a draft law to ban them expected in the National Assembly next month.

Child Steals Forklift And Hits 10 Parked Cars

A 12-year-old boy stole a forklift from outside a school in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before leading police on an hour-long pursuit and hitting ten parked cars.
One mum has shared her hack for avoiding stress on Christmas day, preparing her food and freezing it a month ahead of time.
Taika Waititi has admitted that the only reason he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017 as director of Thor: Ragnarok was because he was “poor” and had children to feed.
All 41 labourers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas have been freed after a gruelling rescue operation that faced numerous setbacks.
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.