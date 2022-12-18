Tourists To Pay Entry Fees At Northern Territory Hot Spots Next Year

As of April 2023, many tourism hot spots in the Northern Territory will introduce a pay-to-visit scheme.

The fees are being described as vital to maintaining and protecting the Territory’s natural wonders.

“It is imperative that we are able to care for, maintain and improve our parks. Camping and walking fees for Territory parks have not been increased in over 20 years, and increasing fees will help to generate some of the funds required to support our parks,” Northern Territory government minister Selena Uibo said.

The fees will not be enforced for Territorians who reside in the NT, and are purely for tourists to the area.

“The revenue from fees that will flow to Traditional Owners in 33 of our parks will provide the opportunity to create jobs on-country and develop Aboriginal tourism opportunities,” Uibo said.

Travellers to the Territory will also be able to pre-book and purchase visitor spots for many of the attractions, such as the Jatbula Trail and Tabletop Track, via the Northern Territory’s website.