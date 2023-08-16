The Project

Tourists Shocked By $30 Cake-Cutting Fee

A family were left stunned when a restaurant in Italy charged them a $30 fee just to cut their birthday cake.

The eatery in Palermo, Sicily, sparked backlash after they revealed their new cakeage fee.

According to The Sun, the family brought their own cake to the Italian restaurant and discovered the charge upon receiving the receipt.

On the receipt, a charge of €20 ($30 AUD) had been listed for their cake being cut into pieces.

The cost was calculated as a charge of one euro per attendee and the charge was listed as ‘20 X Servizio Torta’, translating to ‘20 X Cake Service’. 

The group had already spent more than €140 ($230 AUD) on pizza, alcoholic beverages and water.

The slicing charge is not the only bizarre price hike seen across Italy.

One bar beside Lake Como, called Pace Bar, charged a customer $3 AUD to cut their sandwich in half. 

The unnamed owner of the bar explained, “If a customer asks me to make two portions of toast, I have to use two saucers, two napkins and go to the table using two hands."

“It is true that the customer is always right, but it is equally true that additional requests have a cost.”

Government Unveils New Plan To Reduce Domestic Violence

