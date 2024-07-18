The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Tourist’s Lewd Act With Statue In Florence Infuriates Locals

Tourist’s Lewd Act With Statue In Florence Infuriates Locals

A tourist in Florence has sparked outrage after photos of her posing suggestively with a statue of the Roman god Bacchus, with locals furious at the lewd acts.

The photos were posted to the Instagram account ‘Welcome To Florence’, with the first photo showing her kissing the statue, while the second shows the woman bent over in a lewd position.

The statue is a replica of a 16th-century work by Giambologna, with the original bronze statue kept in the Bargello Museum.

The photos sparked outrage among Florence locals and other Italians, with many calling for her arrest.

Speaking to Italian media, the President of Confcultura, which promotes Italy’s cultural heritage, Patrizia Asproni, said "repeated shows of rudeness and barbarity" occur "because everyone feels entitled to do whatever they want with impunity".

He argued a “Singapore model” of "tight checks, sky-high fines and zero tolerance" should be used to deter tourists from bad behaviour.

Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family
NEXT STORY

Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family

    Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family

    Britney Spears has told the Osbourne family to "kindly f*ck off", after Ozzy said he was "fed up" with seeing the pop star's dancing videos on social media.
    Animated Series Based On Peggy And Molly In The Works

    Animated Series Based On Peggy And Molly In The Works

    An animated series based on the unlikely friendship between Molly the Magpie and Peggy the Staffy is in the works.
    Adorable Reason Your Dog Will Bring You A Toy When You Come Home

    Adorable Reason Your Dog Will Bring You A Toy When You Come Home

    Have you ever wondered why your dog will bring a toy, a shoe or a sock up to you when you get home? Turns out there is a super adorable reason for that.
    Celebrity Chef Paul Hollywood Ends Debate Saying Bread Does Not Belong In The Fridge

    Celebrity Chef Paul Hollywood Ends Debate Saying Bread Does Not Belong In The Fridge

    Celebrity chef Paul Hollywood, who's known in the UK as the King of Bread, has made the final call and said keeping bread in the fridge is a big no-no.
    Working Out At Night Could Help You Get Better Sleep

    Working Out At Night Could Help You Get Better Sleep

    A new study has revealed that evening workouts could be linked to better sleep.