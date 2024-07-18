Tourist’s Lewd Act With Statue In Florence Infuriates Locals

The photos were posted to the Instagram account ‘Welcome To Florence’, with the first photo showing her kissing the statue, while the second shows the woman bent over in a lewd position.

The statue is a replica of a 16th-century work by Giambologna, with the original bronze statue kept in the Bargello Museum.

The photos sparked outrage among Florence locals and other Italians, with many calling for her arrest.

Speaking to Italian media, the President of Confcultura, which promotes Italy’s cultural heritage, Patrizia Asproni, said "repeated shows of rudeness and barbarity" occur "because everyone feels entitled to do whatever they want with impunity".

He argued a “Singapore model” of "tight checks, sky-high fines and zero tolerance" should be used to deter tourists from bad behaviour.