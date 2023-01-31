The Project

Tourists Are Warned Against Attempting To Drink Tap Water In Bali After Growing Trend Encouraged It

A growing number of TikToks have encouraged drinking the tap water in Bali despite advice not to, in an attempt to ‘strengthen their immunity’ and become accustomed to the different water.

Tourists are being warned of a growing trend whereby travellers are encouraged to drink the tap water from Bali to ‘build up immunity’ to the difference in water which commonly makes tourists unwell. 

Of course, the trend is being touted as stemming from a growing TikTok trend.

One user posted stating he was drinking the water straight from the tap each day to ‘strengthen his immunity’ 

Australian expat Tristian Weatherburn has slammed the videos warning it would induce stomach bugs.

“It’ll make you sick, it’ll give you Bali Belly, so don’t do that, just brush your teeth with it.”

“You need that little immunity, but don’t drink it every day, big glasses because you’re going to get sick.” he said.

According to TapWater.co the reason the water is dangerous to tourists is due to domestic sewage, industrial effluents, agricultural runoff, and mismanaged solid waste are polluting surface and groundwater. Indonesia ranks among the worst countries in Asia in sewerage and sanitation coverage.

