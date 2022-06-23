The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tourists And National Park Visitors Could Pay Taxes In Queensland Under New Proposal

Tourists And National Park Visitors Could Pay Taxes In Queensland Under New Proposal

Tourists and national park visitors would pay taxes in Queensland under a proposal being considered by the state government.

The two taxes have been proposed by a new 10-year tourism plan released by Queensland's expert Tourism Industry Reference Panel.

It says the tax on tourists would be imposed by local governments, with all the income used to invest in tourism development and marketing.

The second tax on national park and protected area visitors would be used to fund park running costs and reinvest in those natural attractions.

"The idea of a visitor levy is not new. It has been modelled, canvassed and debated for the best part of a decade," the panel's report says.

"While we appreciate that views are polarised as to whether it is an appropriate way to raise funding, everyone we spoke with saw a greater need than ever for increased funding during the COVID‑19 recovery period."

The report says the Canadian province of British Columbia has allowed tourist regions, such as the winter skiing and summer hiking resort of Whistler, to impose a similar visitor tax for 30 years.

This has provided sustainable funding needed to "promote, improve and enhance the otherwise small hilltop village".

The report says a statewide levy would not work and local governments should be able choose whether to adopt a visitor tax, how much it would be, and only use proceeds to develop and market local tourism.

"One model for the whole state is unlikely to work," the panel says.

"Any mechanism needs to be flexible - able to be varied at the local council/destination level to suit local circumstances."

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe welcomed the panel's report, saying it the state needed have a bold vision or risk being left behind.

He said the government was considering all the recommendations, including the taxes.

"Some of the recommendations are ambitious and will need further consideration and consultation with the tourism industry," he said.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.