Tourist Slams Italian Pizzeria For Charging Him Nearly $25 To Slice A Birthday Cake

Fabio Bregolato brought a cake with him to an unnamed restaurant in Pino Torinese to celebrate his birthday, as it does not serve desserts.

“There were 10 of us, excellent pizza, and the service was well done, but… EUR 15 to cut a cake we brought ourselves was quite a style faux pas,” he wrote on social media, according to CEN.

“They could have let it slide; in my 40 years (and I’ve eaten a lot of pizzas), I’ve never come across a place that charged an extra fee for cutting a cake.”

Similar to corkage fees, cakeage fees are quite common in Australia, as it compensates the restaurants for the service and expenses incurred as a result of customers requesting to use their resources. This covers the cutlery and crockery used, as well as the labor required to cut up sometimes extravagant cakes brought in by guests.

He explained that he had called up the restaurant ahead of their booking to see if they were allowed to bring a cake, but failed to notify him of the charge.

“We duly noted it on the receipt and pay our taxes. It’s a service and, as such, has a cost,” a representative of the restaurant replied to his post.

The rep went on to explain that they specialise in catering to people with coeliac disease and intolerances, noting that it would be risky for them to handle food they did not make due to potential cross-contamination.

“When he arrived, he showed us the cake and said, ‘Will you take care of it?’ Nothing else. We are not obliged to provide this service, especially because we risk serving something we didn’t make ourselves.”

“The waitress took the cake to the kitchen and, with effort, cut 10 acceptable slices.

“She arranged them on the plate very nicely to make a good impression on the customer despite the small portions.”

“In short, between cutting, arranging, and serving at the table, she spent 25 minutes, during which I couldn’t have her do anything else.”