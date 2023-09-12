The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tourist Slammed For Jumping Into Elvis Presley's Pool, Even Though It Was Labelled 'Restricted'

Tourist Slammed For Jumping Into Elvis Presley's Pool, Even Though It Was Labelled 'Restricted'

Tommy Purcell, a British tourist visiting Memphis, Tennessee has been slammed for jumping into Elvis Presley's old pool.

I have this weird social Tourette's thing. I'll be at a party, and I'll think, "Imagine if I just put my whole face in that cake." Or I'll be at the cinema, and I'll have this vision of me smearing ice cream over the screen while yelling out spoiler alerts I've made up. But I'd never do it.

Tommy Purcell, a British tourist visiting Memphis, Tennessee, clearly has these same intrusive thoughts, but apparently, he acts on them while his wife films them.

Purcell stripped down to his shorts while visiting Elvis' home and leapt into the pool. In a video now viewed over 14 million times, the Brit can be seen skipping over the gate signed 'RESTRICTED AREA' before diving into the late king's pool and eventually being ushered from the estate by security.

And while I do get it - and I'll be the first to admit, that is pretty rock and roll, it's not very respectful, Tommy.

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It
NEXT STORY

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It

The CSIRO has released a report exposing that the average Australian diet consists of too many junk foods and not enough fruits and vegetables.
Annastacia Palaszczuk's Queensland Leadership Under Pressure

Annastacia Palaszczuk's Queensland Leadership Under Pressure

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's leadership is in question, with talks of a potential leadership spill after she went on a two-week holiday in Italy during a youth crime crisis.
Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras

Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras

Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras
Real Estate Agents Found To Be The Least Trusted Professionals In Australia

Real Estate Agents Found To Be The Least Trusted Professionals In Australia

The latest Governance Institute of Australia Ethics Index shows that the least trusted professionals are real estate agents.
2.2 Million Litres Of Wine Flood Small Portuguese Town After Tanks Burst

2.2 Million Litres Of Wine Flood Small Portuguese Town After Tanks Burst

A small town on the coast of Portugal had been barraged by 2.2 million litres of wine after two tanks owned by a distillery gave way.