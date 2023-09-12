Tourist Slammed For Jumping Into Elvis Presley's Pool, Even Though It Was Labelled 'Restricted'

I have this weird social Tourette's thing. I'll be at a party, and I'll think, "Imagine if I just put my whole face in that cake." Or I'll be at the cinema, and I'll have this vision of me smearing ice cream over the screen while yelling out spoiler alerts I've made up. But I'd never do it.

Tommy Purcell, a British tourist visiting Memphis, Tennessee, clearly has these same intrusive thoughts, but apparently, he acts on them while his wife films them.

Purcell stripped down to his shorts while visiting Elvis' home and leapt into the pool. In a video now viewed over 14 million times, the Brit can be seen skipping over the gate signed 'RESTRICTED AREA' before diving into the late king's pool and eventually being ushered from the estate by security.

And while I do get it - and I'll be the first to admit, that is pretty rock and roll, it's not very respectful, Tommy.