Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

The message included a bitmap key and imagery of Lexington life.

The people behind the campaign reckon Lexington is the perfect place for extra-terrestrial travellers to start exploring Earth.

"We believe Lexington is the best place on Earth,” said VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Ramer.

“Lexington’s iconic bluegrass landscape boasts beautiful, wide open spaces, perfect for landing a spacecraft. Named one of the top 3 friendliest cities in America by Conde Nast,Lexington is also home to the best food, bourbon, music and art planet Earth has to offer," Ramer said.