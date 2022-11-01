Total Dump In Sydney's Inner West Sells For 1.3 Million

The Marrickville house, which sold for 1.3 million dollars, is not actually a house; it’s hard rubbish.

The property is completely dilapidated, with walls floors and ceilings in absolute rot. It’s not fit to live in unless you are a family of rats.

Despite its creepy looks, I don’t even think it’s haunted because no one would choose to spend their afterlife here.

It was marketed as one to be knocked down for rebuilding. It’s not a fixer-upper because nothing can be fixed or upped; it needs to be destroyed.

You know a place is in bad condition when the real estate uses the word ‘derelict’ in their sales description.

It was sold by Ray White and Alex Pattaro, the agency's chief said “It had been in the family for 60 years”.

He also said it had never been renovated, but I don’t think he needed to add that part.

Despite its condition, the competition was fierce. It was on the market for $800,000, but six bidders pushed its price up by $500,000.

Add onto that the cost of clearing the rotting property. It’s a hefty price tag for a block of land.

Anyone who doesn’t own property, feel free to scream into a pillow right now.