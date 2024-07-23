The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Tortoise Causes Train Delays After Walking Onto Tracks

Tortoise Causes Train Delays After Walking Onto Tracks

A tortoise has sparked train delays in the U.K., after it made its way onto the tracks.

The delays were caused between Ascot and Bagshot, South Western Railway (SWR) reported.

“Shello there, this evening there were delays between Ascot and Bagshot due to tortoise on the tracks. He has been retrieved and is now on his way home,” it said on X.

Speaking to Sky News, a spokesperson for SWR said the tortoise named Solomon had been spotted by a train driver, before engineers "moved the tortoise to a position of safety on the platform at Ascot, which included a short ride on the train itself".

SWR staff had originally planned to take Solomon to a local vet, but he was identified by his owner and returned home.

Solomon "was unharmed" during his adventure, with SWR apologising for minor delays.

Image: South Western Railway/X

Rumours Swirl Lady Gaga To Perform At Olympics Opening Ceremony
NEXT STORY

Rumours Swirl Lady Gaga To Perform At Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Rumours Swirl Lady Gaga To Perform At Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Rumours Swirl Lady Gaga To Perform At Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Lady Gaga has been spotted in Paris, sparking rumours she will be performing at the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 26.
    LeBron James To Be USA Flag Bearer At Olympic Opening Ceremony

    LeBron James To Be USA Flag Bearer At Olympic Opening Ceremony

    Team USA has voted basketball superstar LeBron James to be the male flag bearer at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.
    Royals Post Prince George's Photo To Celebrate 11th Birthday

    Royals Post Prince George's Photo To Celebrate 11th Birthday

    Prince George has been pictured in a new photograph taken by his mother, Kate, to celebrate his 11th Birthday.
    Australian Woman Allegedly Gang Raped In Paris Days Before Olympics Begin

    Australian Woman Allegedly Gang Raped In Paris Days Before Olympics Begin

    French police are investigating the alleged gang rape of an Australian tourist in Paris just days before the Olympics begin.
    ‘Suits’ Is Heading to L.A. In A New Spin-Off ‘Suits: L.A.’

    ‘Suits’ Is Heading to L.A. In A New Spin-Off ‘Suits: L.A.’

    Everyone brush up on your legal knowledge because ‘Suits’ is returning, but this time it’s heading to L.A..