Tortoise Causes Train Delays After Walking Onto Tracks

The delays were caused between Ascot and Bagshot, South Western Railway (SWR) reported.

“Shello there, this evening there were delays between Ascot and Bagshot due to tortoise on the tracks. He has been retrieved and is now on his way home,” it said on X.

Speaking to Sky News, a spokesperson for SWR said the tortoise named Solomon had been spotted by a train driver, before engineers "moved the tortoise to a position of safety on the platform at Ascot, which included a short ride on the train itself".

SWR staff had originally planned to take Solomon to a local vet, but he was identified by his owner and returned home.

Solomon "was unharmed" during his adventure, with SWR apologising for minor delays.

Image: South Western Railway/X