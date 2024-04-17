Torrential Rain Floods Dubai Causing Major Delays To Airport

Dubai International Airport, a major transport hub, was thrown into chaos as floodwaters overtook runways and left aircraft surrounded by water.

Flights were cancelled, with Emirates, which operates out of Dubai, announcing flights would be cancelled until at least Thursday.

“Emirates is suspending check-in for passengers departing @DXB from 8:00am on 17 April until midnight, due to operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions,” it said on X.

“Passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit will continue to be processed for their flights. Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Emirates is working hard to restore our scheduled operations, and our teams will provide all possible support to affected customers.”

At least 18 people have been killed in floodwaters in Oman, including a group of schoolchildren and their driver when their vehicle was engulfed by water.