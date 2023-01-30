The Project

Toronto Zoo Launches Name-A-Cockroach Campaign For Valentine's Day

Toronto Zoo is letting you get revenge on your ex this Valentine's Day by letting you name your very own cockroach.

Not looking forward to Valentine's Day this year? Well, the Toronto Zoo has got you covered.

In a new campaign ahead of Valentine's Day, the wildlife conservancy is giving people a chance to name one of their cockroaches after an ex-partner for only US$25.

"Are things not going well in the romance department this year? The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy has found a way to give the creepy crawlies to someone in your life who's been bugging you by naming a cockroach in their honour!" the zoo announced in a press release.

On top of being able to name a cockroach after the person that broke your heart, you also receive a digital certificate with your name and the roach's name along with a shareable graphic.

The zoo also offers those in a happy relationship the chance to adopt a penguin couple, including special art created by the African penguin couple Matilda and Sparkles.

