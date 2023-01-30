Toronto Zoo Launches Name-A-Cockroach Campaign For Valentine's Day

Not looking forward to Valentine's Day this year? Well, the Toronto Zoo has got you covered.

In a new campaign ahead of Valentine's Day, the wildlife conservancy is giving people a chance to name one of their cockroaches after an ex-partner for only US$25.

"Are things not going well in the romance department this year? The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy has found a way to give the creepy crawlies to someone in your life who's been bugging you by naming a cockroach in their honour!" the zoo announced in a press release.

On top of being able to name a cockroach after the person that broke your heart, you also receive a digital certificate with your name and the roach's name along with a shareable graphic.

The zoo also offers those in a happy relationship the chance to adopt a penguin couple, including special art created by the African penguin couple Matilda and Sparkles.