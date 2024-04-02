Tori Spelling Tells Husband She Has Filed For Divorce During Podcast Recording

Spelling stressed that she’d picked a less than ideal time to share the news with McDermott, saying “Oh, s**t. He’s at work right now. This sucks.”

Spelling went on to tell her ex-partner “They’ve done it. It’s the formality. It’s just the one sheet you check off, and next you’ll have to sign it.”

Listeners weren’t treated to McDermott’s side of the call, but he seemed to take it well and was not completely caught off guard by the news, with the podcast episode coming just days after the divorce announcement had already made headlines.

Giving her audience an insight into McDermott’s side of the talk, Spelling claimed he told her that the news was “great” and “good.”

She then went on to touch on a few of the red flags she’d encountered throughout their relationship, and admitted that she should have left the marriage a long time ago.

She also told her listeners that McDermott had said, “I was gonna do this, but cool, yeah, saves me $500.”

That might be one of those red flags she just mentioned. Although if we’re talking red flags, calling someone to tell them you’re filing for divorce on a podcast is right up there.