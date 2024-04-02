The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Tori Spelling Tells Husband She Has Filed For Divorce During Podcast Recording

Tori Spelling Tells Husband She Has Filed For Divorce During Podcast Recording

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling called her estranged husband, Dean McDermott during the first episode of her new podcast, misSPELLING, to inform him she had filed for divorce.

Spelling stressed that she’d picked a less than ideal time to share the news with McDermott, saying “Oh, s**t. He’s at work right now. This sucks.”

Spelling went on to tell her ex-partner “They’ve done it. It’s the formality. It’s just the one sheet you check off, and next you’ll have to sign it.”

Listeners weren’t treated to McDermott’s side of the call, but he seemed to take it well and was not completely caught off guard by the news, with the podcast episode coming just days after the divorce announcement had already made headlines.

Giving her audience an insight into McDermott’s side of the talk, Spelling claimed he told her that the news was “great” and “good.”

She then went on to touch on a few of the red flags she’d encountered throughout their relationship, and admitted that she should have left the marriage a long time ago.

She also told her listeners that McDermott had said, “I was gonna do this, but cool, yeah, saves me $500.”

That might be one of those red flags she just mentioned. Although if we’re talking red flags, calling someone to tell them you’re filing for divorce on a podcast is right up there.

Politicians Could Soon Have Pay Docked For Bad Behaviour
NEXT STORY

Politicians Could Soon Have Pay Docked For Bad Behaviour

Advertisement

Related Articles

Politicians Could Soon Have Pay Docked For Bad Behaviour

Politicians Could Soon Have Pay Docked For Bad Behaviour

In Canberra, politicians are finally cracking down on a notoriously lawless group: politicians.
Is Australia Ready To Legalise Marijuana As Another European Country Changes Laws

Is Australia Ready To Legalise Marijuana As Another European Country Changes Laws

Another European country has legalised recreational marijuana use.
Divorce Rings Are Gaining Popularity Among Newly Single Women

Divorce Rings Are Gaining Popularity Among Newly Single Women

Divorce rings are gaining popularity as a stylish way to repurpose engagement or wedding rings after a marriage ends.
Twisties Launch "Unique" New Spicy Ramen Flavour

Twisties Launch "Unique" New Spicy Ramen Flavour

Twisties are turning up the heat with their brand new "Spicy Ramen" flavour.
Boeing Plane Forced To Turn Around After Toilet Leaks Raw Sewage Into Cabin

Boeing Plane Forced To Turn Around After Toilet Leaks Raw Sewage Into Cabin

A plane flying from Frankfurt, Germany, to San Francisco, U.S., has had to turn back after a toilet leaked and spilled raw sewage into the cabin.