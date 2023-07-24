Tori Spelling Shares Text Messages From Real Estate Agent Who Mocked Her Family’s Housing Situation

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star was less than impressed with her real estate agent, who accidentally sent a text to her by mistake, mocking Spelling’s housing crisis situation.

As reported by Page Six, Robert Vinson starts out by texting, “The latest bizarre inquiry.”

Vinson was clearly unaware that he was actually texting Tori Spelling and not ‘Karen’, who he claims is intended, he goes on to say, “Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1-month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing.”

To which Spelling replied, “This is Tori Spelling. Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing.”

Better hope Tori doesn’t screenshot these and share to her 1.7 million Instagram followers. She totally did that. And put Robert Vinson and his company on blast.

In a statement to Page Six, Vinson said he believed it was a “scam” and did not think it was the real Spelling.

“Celebrity impersonation is rabid in Hollywood. As a real estate broker, I have a fiduciary responsibility to be certain of the identity of the person we are dealing with,” he said.

Image: Getty/Instagram/Tori Spelling