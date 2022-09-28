Top 100 TV Shows Of All Time Revealed In New Poll And The Sopranos Is, As Always, At The Top

Apparently not. The list is from Rolling Stone magazine, and the judges were TV stars, creators and critics. (Who I presume were mostly 30-45-year-old males.)

The Sopranos topped the list, narrowly beating out The Simpsons, but it must’ve been a close call. Both shows had six excellent seasons of television, but one of the shows has the disadvantage of also having 28 average ones.

The list had many of the usual snobby “critically acclaimed” names… Sopranos at one, Breaking Bad at three, The Wire at four. Something tells me if you DIDN’T have to attach your name to each vote, “Baywatch”, “Blokes World”, and “Jackass” would’ve polled a LOT higher.

“Seinfeld” at six! Well, Jerry, maybe if your show had been about SOMETHING, you would’ve cracked the top five.

There’s a distinct lack of Australian representation, which is probably because of the primarily American judging panel. I mean, why else would “Married at First Sight” have missed out?

Picking your favourite TV show is a real toughie. It’s like trying to choose between your favourite children. Children who you have fond memories of from your 20s... but you hadn’t actually paid any attention to until the first lockdown, and then remembered, “Oh yeah, these are great!”

Here are the top 20: 1. The Sopranos 2. The Simpsons 3. Breaking Bad 4. The Wire 5. Fleabag 6. Seinfeld 7. Mad Men 8. Cheers 9. Atlanta 10. The Mary Tyler Moore Show 11. Succession 12. The Twilight Zone 13. Veep 14. The Americans 15. The Larry Sanders Show 16. Twin Peaks 17. The Leftovers 18. Saturday Night Live 19. I May Destroy You 20. 30 Rock