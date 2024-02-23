Tooth Fairy Struggling Amid Cost-Of-Living Crisis, Leaving Less Cash Behind For Kids

A new American survey has found the average amount of cash the Tooth Fairy’s now leaving under the pillow dropped to around $8.90 in 2023, a full 6% lower than 2022, where the average was close to $9.50.

Which is a real shame, because kids need to get that cash early and whack it in a high interest account if they ever want to be able to afford an appointment with a dentist.

Though, the survey also revealed that when it comes to how much the Tooth Fairy is able to pay out, the survey revealed not every child’s tooth is equal.

Kids living on America’s West Coast scoring around $13 per tooth! And at that rate, we assume kids are just pulling their teeth out by whatever means necessary.

Meanwhile, children in America’s Midwest would be better off keeping their baby teeth for as long as possible, with the Tooth Fairy offering just over $5.50 per tooth.

Still, for those of us who grew up at a time when a loose tooth attracted nothing more than loose change ($2 on a good day!) even $5.50 sounds like a pretty sweet tooth.