Tom Hanks Left Furious By A.I Video That Sees Him Promoting Dental Products

Tom Hanks has taken to Instagram to warn his followers about a very convincing A.I. video in which the Oscar winner is supposed to be promoting a dental plan.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an A.I. version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” he wrote to his 9.5 million followers under a screenshot from the video.

It’s not the first time Hanks has been angered by the use of A.I. On an episode of the Adam Buxton podcast, the actor had this to say about how it would affect his industry going forward.

“I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice — and everybody else’s — being our intellectual property,” he said on the podcast that came out in May this year

“Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by A.I. or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone, and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”

And while the dental A.I. may not have fooled too many people, we can only anticipate how many people will be fooled when next they do a side-by-side of Hanks from Castaway next to his character in Sleepless in Seattle, urging people of the miracle benefits of a wonder drug.