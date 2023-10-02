The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tom Hanks Left Furious By A.I Video That Sees Him Promoting Dental Products

Tom Hanks Left Furious By A.I Video That Sees Him Promoting Dental Products

A Tom Hanks A.I. video has angered the Hollywood star, and not because it looks better than how he appeared in The Polar Express.

Tom Hanks has taken to Instagram to warn his followers about a very convincing A.I. video in which the Oscar winner is supposed to be promoting a dental plan. 

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an A.I. version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” he wrote to his 9.5 million followers under a screenshot from the video.

It’s not the first time Hanks has been angered by the use of A.I. On an episode of the Adam Buxton podcast, the actor had this to say about how it would affect his industry going forward.

“I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice — and everybody else’s — being our intellectual property,” he said on the podcast that came out in May this year

“Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by A.I. or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone, and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”

And while the dental A.I. may not have fooled too many people, we can only anticipate how many people will be fooled when next they do a side-by-side of Hanks from Castaway next to his character in Sleepless in Seattle, urging people of the miracle benefits of a wonder drug.

Russell Brand “Faces A Second Investigation” Into Allegations Made Against Him
NEXT STORY

Russell Brand “Faces A Second Investigation” Into Allegations Made Against Him

Advertisement

Related Articles

Russell Brand “Faces A Second Investigation” Into Allegations Made Against Him

Russell Brand “Faces A Second Investigation” Into Allegations Made Against Him

Following an investigation launched by Scotland Yard, a second police force has commenced investigations into allegations against comedian Russell Brand.
Authorities Issue Warning Following Spike In Number Of Children Burnt By Instant Noodles

Authorities Issue Warning Following Spike In Number Of Children Burnt By Instant Noodles

Health authorities have warned parents following an increase in children presenting to hospital with scalding burns from instant noodles.
Woman Sues Walt Disney World For $50,000 Over “Injurious Wedgie” From A Water Slide

Woman Sues Walt Disney World For $50,000 Over “Injurious Wedgie” From A Water Slide

A woman is suing Walt Disney World for $US 50,000 ($AU 77,860) after she reportedly suffered an “injurious wedgie” while riding on a Typhoon Lagoon water slide.
Victorian Racing Club Outlines New Dress Code And Congrats, You Can Show Your 'Midriff' Now

Victorian Racing Club Outlines New Dress Code And Congrats, You Can Show Your 'Midriff' Now

With the AFL season done, many Victorians attention now turns to the racing calendar.
Canadian TikToker Believes She Made Perfect Autumn Look Only To Create An Aussie School Uniform

Canadian TikToker Believes She Made Perfect Autumn Look Only To Create An Aussie School Uniform

A Canadian TikToker thought she created the cutest Autumn dress, only to have made an Aussie school uniform.