Tokyo Has Taken Over Bali As Favourite Holiday Destination For Aussies

New data has revealed that Tokyo is the number one destination for jet-setting Aussies looking for a holiday over the summer break.

Data from Expedia, published by The Australian, has revealed that Tokyo is the top pick for holidaying Aussies, with Bali second and Singapore third.

Osaka and Kyoto take fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Expedia brands managing director Daniel Finch thought the results to be “surprising”. But along with Japanese food and culture being a major incentive for Aussies to travel to the country, the yen has not been as strong recently, giving Aussies more bang for their buck.

“For us Bali is always in competition with Fiji and Hawaii, with Bali usually coming in first so I was quite shocked when we ran our numbers and Tokyo’s come out on top,” he told The Australian.

“As we dug into the data, it was less surprising because foreign currency is a big thing and with the yen not being as strong as it has previously been, that’s a good contributor to the interest.”

The winter weather has also been a draw card for Aussies, as the snow makes for excellent skiing conditions.

“It might sound odd but wintry conditions are something that interest Australians, and the fact it’s only recently started to fully open up is a big driver, plus there’s a lot more direct flights into Japan.”

In the past year, the Indonesian government has been pushing new measures to ensure foreign travellers behave whilst in Bali.

This crackdown has seen the Indonesian government release an official tourist dos and don’ts list, a hotline for people to dob rowdy travellers, as well as a special task force to monitor foreigners’ activities.

More recently, Indonesia’s tourist department released five “tourist hot spots” to encourage Aussies to travel beyond Bali. These spots include Lombok, Labuan Bajo, Borobudur, Lake Toba and Likupang.

