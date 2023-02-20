Toddler Parks Dad’s $665,000 Ferrari

There’s more though, he didn’t just park a supercar worth more than most people’s homes, he did it flawlessly. And without being able to see over the steering wheel.

Former Turkish motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu posted a video to his Instagram of his three-year-old son, Zayn, parking the sports car without leaving so much as a scratch or a milk stain in sight.

Oh, did I mention that Zayn has parked many of his dad’s supercars? And that he’s got almost one million followers on Instagram?

The youngster can be seen using a GoPro which is linked to an iPad inside the car, enabling him to take the SF90 Stradale out of the garage for a little drive, before perfectly backing it in again.

Without the camera and tablet, Zayn wouldn’t be able to see anything because when his feet are on the pedals, he can just about see the badge on the steering wheel.

Dangerous? Perhaps.

Many commenters on the post argue that it’s an incredibly foolish thing to do and, I must admit, impressive as it is, it does put the car at risk. Sorry, child. It puts the child at risk.