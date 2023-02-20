The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Toddler Parks Dad’s $665,000 Ferrari

Toddler Parks Dad’s $665,000 Ferrari

You read that right.

There’s more though, he didn’t just park a supercar worth more than most people’s homes, he did it flawlessly. And without being able to see over the steering wheel.

Former Turkish motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu posted a video to his Instagram of his three-year-old son, Zayn, parking the sports car without leaving so much as a scratch or a milk stain in sight.

Oh, did I mention that Zayn has parked many of his dad’s supercars? And that he’s got almost one million followers on Instagram?

The youngster can be seen using a GoPro which is linked to an iPad inside the car, enabling him to take the SF90 Stradale out of the garage for a little drive, before perfectly backing it in again.

Without the camera and tablet, Zayn wouldn’t be able to see anything because when his feet are on the pedals, he can just about see the badge on the steering wheel.

Dangerous? Perhaps.

Many commenters on the post argue that it’s an incredibly foolish thing to do and, I must admit, impressive as it is, it does put the car at risk. Sorry, child. It puts the child at risk.

Research Finds Wearing High Heels May Actually Have Some Health Benefits
NEXT STORY

Research Finds Wearing High Heels May Actually Have Some Health Benefits

Advertisement

Related Articles

Research Finds Wearing High Heels May Actually Have Some Health Benefits

Research Finds Wearing High Heels May Actually Have Some Health Benefits

In today's world of creature comforts, from preheated toilet seats to automatic salt grinders that light up where the salt is landing, it has never been easier to be comfortable.
Art Fair Visitor Accidentally Smashes Jeff Koons’ 'Balloon Dog' Sculpture Worth $61,000

Art Fair Visitor Accidentally Smashes Jeff Koons’ 'Balloon Dog' Sculpture Worth $61,000

Guess those “don’t touch the artwork” signs are there for a reason…
NSW Government To Offer Cash To Young Drivers In Regional Areas So They Can Purchase Safer Cars

NSW Government To Offer Cash To Young Drivers In Regional Areas So They Can Purchase Safer Cars

Young drivers in regional NSW could be offered a cash incentive on their old vehicle to help them buy newer, safer cars.
Did You Know Your Dog Has A Love Language?

Did You Know Your Dog Has A Love Language?

It is National Love Your Pet Day!
The Growing Push To Ban Building Product Causing The 'New Asbestosis' Killing Young Australian Tradies

The Growing Push To Ban Building Product Causing The 'New Asbestosis' Killing Young Australian Tradies

There is a growing push to ban engineered stone, commonly used in kitchen benchtops, following links to an incurable lung disease likened to asbestosis.