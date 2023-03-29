Toddler Foods In Australia Fail To Meet International Nutritional Standards

The assessment of 260 products by Victoria's Obesity Policy Coalition (OPC) found that nine in 10 snacks advertised for toddlers contained more than the recommended amount of salt or sugar.

Speaking to 3AW, Jane Martin, Executive Manager of OPC and co-author of the study, said it was "unacceptable".

"The nutrition standards are poor. Two-thirds didn't meet the seven recommendations of the World Health Organisation," she said.

According to Martin, toddler foods were the "worst offenders", while snack foods were the worst category for meeting nutritional standards.

"The snack foods are dressed up as nutritious, but some of them are very high in sugar," Martin told 3AW.

Martin called for the government to introduce limits on the amount of sodium and sweetening agents in food for children.

"For two in five young children under the age of three, these foods make up half of their diet," Martin said.

"Parents are very busy, so it would be much better if the food supply was improved across the board."