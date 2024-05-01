Toddler Complains Of "Monsters" Living In Her Walls, Leading To Discovery Of 50,000 Bees

Ashley Massis Class told PEOPLE magazine that when her daughter had initially complained about hearing monsters in the walls, "She was a little speech delayed, so when she tried explaining it, we thought she meant there were monsters in her closet."

The toddler then started to have night terrors, with Ashley explaining, "She was just freaking out. She had to stay in our room, and she kept saying there were monsters. We thought, in part, that she was experiencing a little regression since I had just had a baby in February and was pregnant and tired before that."

Using a thermal camera to investigate, a beekeeper discovered that a colony of bees had taken up residence in the walls of her 100-year-old home. "At first, I thought it was a body. I was like, 'What is that?' And he says he thinks it's a hive. He didn't even have his bee gear on yet, but he took a hammer and knocked into the wall. Bees came swarming out like a horror movie."

Ashley continues, "There were streams of bees, and the wall where he hit was oozing honey. But it looked like blood because it was really, really dark, running down my daughter's pink walls. It looked really strange."

The beekeeper removed 20,000 bees and a 100 lb. chunk of honeycomb on his first day on the job, but that was only the beginning.

"We sealed off the room and he came back the next day. He took out another 20,000 bees. Now the hole in the wall is covered by plastic and we still keep getting bees coming in. We think there are another 20,000 bees now, so he's coming back, anticipating removing another 20,000."

"I was told the second extraction would get all the honey bees' only to see thousands thriving. Home insurance doesn't cover any of the damages of the bees because it 'doesn't have anything to do with the house,'" Ashley said.

With $20,000 of damage, this colony of bees really did end up being a monster of sorts for the Massis Class family.