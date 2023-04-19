The Project

Toddler Breaches The Grounds Of The White House Before Being Reunited With Their Parents

A toddler was able to breach the grounds of the presidential White House on Tuesday, prompting the Secret Service to spring into action armed with their lesser-practised baby voices.

Chief of communications for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, told the media, “The Secret Service Uniformed Division today encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House ground.”

Guglielmi continued, “The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited.”

It’s not the first time a small child has crawled through the White House fence, either.

Back in 2014, President Obama’s address to the nation was delayed when a toddler infiltrated the fence and prompted a temporary security lockdown.

“We were going to wait until he learned to talk to question him, but in lieu of that, he got a timeout and was sent on way with parents,” Edwin Donovan, spokesman for the United States Secret Service said at the time.

It really makes you think about how compromised the security for the leader of the free world must be if a child who is unable to speak can get 6 inches closer to the president’s quarters than the rest of us. Something must be done.

Image: Nancy Benac/Associated Press

Labor Under Fire For Not Increasing The Jobseeker Payment In The Next Budget

Labor is set to deliver its 2023/2024 budget, and it's already coming under fire after admitting the Jobseeker payment will not go up.
