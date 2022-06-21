Today Is The Winter Solstice, Meaning Winter Is Finally On Its Way Out

Tuesday, June 21, the southern hemisphere will experience its shortest day and longest night of the year as the winter solstice is upon us.

With Sydneysiders set to experience just nine hours and 53 minutes of daylight marking the winter solstice.

So why does it happen, and more importantly, when will it get warmer?

It all comes down to Earth being a little wonky on its axis.

Rather than rotating perfectly vertically, our planet is tilted at about 23 degrees.

The tilt is how we experience the four seasons, and as the Earth completes one lap around the Sun each year, different areas of Earth tilt towards the Sun to experience different levels of sunlight.

The tilt then leaves one side of the Earth experiencing more Sun - aka having Summer, and in contrast, one side is left with less sun and experiences winter.

However, the winter solstice doesn't occur at the same time every night our calendars help us map out the year; they cannot always sync up perfectly with the Sun's movements.

Because we have such a large span of the ocean around Australia, that helps retain some heat despite the lack of Sun, as oceans take longer to heat up and cool down than land.

As such, ‘seasonal lag’ means that the shorter days does not automatically mean cooler days.

So how short will the day be?

It depends where you are geographically as Australia is a huge island, with our most northern points luckily experiencing longer spouts of daylight.

Perth, Darwin and Brisbane are the cities that will experience the longest days with 10 or 11 hours of daylight.

Compared to Hobart with just 9 hours of daylight.