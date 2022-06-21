The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Today Is The Winter Solstice, Meaning Winter Is Finally On Its Way Out

Today Is The Winter Solstice, Meaning Winter Is Finally On Its Way Out

The days are getting shorter and colder, especially in the southern states, as today is the winter solstice.

Tuesday, June 21, the southern hemisphere will experience its shortest day and longest night of the year as the winter solstice is upon us. 

With Sydneysiders set to experience just nine hours and 53 minutes of daylight marking the winter solstice.

So why does it happen, and more importantly, when will it get warmer?

It all comes down to Earth being a little wonky on its axis.

Rather than rotating perfectly vertically, our planet is tilted at about 23 degrees. 

The tilt is how we experience the four seasons, and as the Earth completes one lap around the Sun each year, different areas of Earth tilt towards the Sun to experience different levels of sunlight. 

The tilt then leaves one side of the Earth experiencing more Sun - aka having Summer, and in contrast, one side is left with less sun and experiences winter. 

However, the winter solstice doesn't occur at the same time every night our calendars help us map out the year; they cannot always sync up perfectly with the Sun's movements.

Because we have such a large span of the ocean around Australia, that helps retain some heat despite the lack of Sun, as oceans take longer to heat up and cool down than land. 

As such, ‘seasonal lag’ means that the shorter days does not automatically mean cooler days.

So how short will the day be?

It depends where you are geographically as Australia is a huge island, with our most northern points luckily experiencing longer spouts of daylight.

Perth, Darwin and Brisbane are the cities that will experience the longest days with 10 or 11 hours of daylight. 

Compared to Hobart with just 9 hours of daylight. 

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.