The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

Tobacco companies will be made responsible for cleaning up cigarette butts in South Australia under legislation to go before the state parliament.

The Greens will introduce a bill this year forcing cigarette manufacturers to clean up butts left in public places or face penalties if they do not comply.

Greens MP Robert Simms said the move would be a national first and comes after Spain introduced new rules making cigarette companies responsible for collecting discarded butts as well as transporting them for waste treatment.

"Cigarette butts are harmful to the environment and hazardous to our health," Mr Simms said.

"It's time for big corporations like tobacco companies to be held to account for the damage they are doing to our environment."

Mr Simms said butts were the most common items found during Clean Up Australia Day events and the annual cost of dealing with tobacco-related litter in Australia had been estimated at $73 million.

Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child
NEXT STORY

Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

Advertisement

Related Articles

Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

Tennis superstar and four-time grand slam winner, Naomi Osaka, has confirmed her absence from the Australian Open is because she is expecting her first child.
Wonder How Your Dog Is Doing While You’re At Work? Now Your Dog Can Text You

Wonder How Your Dog Is Doing While You’re At Work? Now Your Dog Can Text You

Ever found yourself wishing you could call your dog, or text them to see how they’re going?
M&M’s Releases New Woman-Focused Packaging

M&M’s Releases New Woman-Focused Packaging

Meanwhile, Kit-Kat doesn't feature a picture of Kit Harington or a cat.
Booing Novak Djokovic At The Australian Open Will See Fans Get Ejected From Stadium

Booing Novak Djokovic At The Australian Open Will See Fans Get Ejected From Stadium

Tennis, like most posh things *cough cough, the royal family, cough cough* has been through a lot of unwanted controversies over the years.
Surprise Detail About Bubble O'Bill Ice Creams Goes Unnoticed For Years

Surprise Detail About Bubble O'Bill Ice Creams Goes Unnoticed For Years

A Queensland woman has taken to Facebook to share a shocking detail about the iconic ice cream treat Bubble O’Bill.