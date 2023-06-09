The Project

Titanic Superfan On Mission To Collect 1,997 Titanic VHS Cassettes

One man in America is on a mission to collect what he claims is the world's largest collection of Titanic VHS tapes, with a whopping 1,586 VHS tapes already in his possession.

TikTok user @titanicfan97 has set the bar for movie superfans after showing off his instance collection of Titanic memorabilia.

The user's memorabilia, however, consists mainly of one item.

The man, who goes by JD, claims he owns the world's largest collection of Titanic VHS cassettes, with a staggering 1,586 tapes in his possession. 

@titanicfan97 Back with another unboxing #titanic #vhs ♬ original sound - titanicfan97

In an interview with Variety, JD revealed that his obsession started over a decade ago; however, the collection only began gaining steam last year when he started posting to TikTok.

"In 2012, we picked up a few copies," he said.

"The shop had them on display on the top shelf, so it looked glorious. And I'm like, 'I know no one's ever going to buy these.' They're super cheap, so we got a box and filled it with all the Titanic’s, and we slowly started collecting it for a few years.

"We had about 100 before I started making the TikTok, so it really was last year when we went from 100 to 1,560 or so. It kind of exploded on its own. I have no control at this point."

But JD is on a mission to grow the collection even more, aiming to acquire at least 1,997 tapes to honour the blockbuster's 1997 release.

